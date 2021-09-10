Cigna (NYSE:CI) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Cigna (NYSE:CI) was downgraded by Bank of America from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Cigna in a report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Cigna from $304.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Cigna from $290.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.05.

NYSE CI opened at $213.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $72.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.88. Cigna has a one year low of $158.84 and a one year high of $272.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $221.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.54.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $43.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.17 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.81 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cigna will post 20.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cigna news, Director Elder Granger sold 4,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total transaction of $1,148,318.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,548.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 3,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total transaction of $740,152.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,496,252.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,044 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the first quarter worth approximately $503,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. High Note Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 1.1% in the first quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 10,984 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 13.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,634 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $39,073,000 after purchasing an additional 19,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

