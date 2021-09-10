Credit Suisse Group Downgrades National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) to Neutral

National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) was downgraded by Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Australia Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st.

Shares of National Australia Bank stock opened at $10.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.12. The company has a market cap of $69.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.07. National Australia Bank has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $11.00.

National Australia Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services. Its services include banking, credit and access card facilities, leasing, housing and general finance, international banking, investment banking, wealth management, funds management and custodian, trustee and nominee services.

