easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Downgraded to Buy at AlphaValue

Posted by on Sep 10th, 2021

easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at AlphaValue to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Cheuvreux cut shares of easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, HSBC raised shares of easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

easyJet stock opened at $10.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.10. easyJet has a 1-year low of $6.14 and a 1-year high of $15.74.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

