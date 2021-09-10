easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Downgraded to Buy at AlphaValue

easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at AlphaValue to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Cheuvreux cut shares of easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, HSBC raised shares of easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

easyJet stock opened at $10.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.10. easyJet has a 1-year low of $6.14 and a 1-year high of $15.74.

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

