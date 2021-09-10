VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) Raises Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.073 per share on Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This is an increase from VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Shares of NASDAQ:VSDA opened at $45.29 on Friday. VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a 52 week low of $34.82 and a 52 week high of $46.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.37 and a 200 day moving average of $43.55.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 334,482 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,112 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 4.43% of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF worth $14,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

