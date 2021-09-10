VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.082 per share on Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This is a boost from VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Shares of CFO opened at $73.99 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.43. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12-month low of $52.07 and a 12-month high of $75.16.

