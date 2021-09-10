iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 289 shares during the quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fure Financial Corp purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $81.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.89. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $60.97 and a 1 year high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Read More: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.