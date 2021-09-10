GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Sells 30 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. decreased its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 903 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of COST. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 9.1% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 9,179 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the second quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 4,406 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.2% in the second quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,708 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,424,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.7% in the second quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on COST shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $441.32.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total transaction of $1,464,358.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total value of $1,902,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,645,622.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 16,287 shares of company stock valued at $6,589,169 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $465.94 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $307.00 and a 1-year high of $469.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $434.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $389.17. The company has a market capitalization of $205.98 billion, a PE ratio of 43.79, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

