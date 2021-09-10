Newcrest Mining (OTCMKTS:NCMGY) Lifted to Outperform at Macquarie

Newcrest Mining (OTCMKTS:NCMGY) was upgraded by research analysts at Macquarie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS NCMGY opened at $17.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.72. Newcrest Mining has a 1-year low of $17.10 and a 1-year high of $24.71.

About Newcrest Mining

Newcrest Mining Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and operations of mines. It operates through the following segments: Cadia, Telfet, Lihir, Gosowong, Bonikro, Hidden Valley, and Exploration and Others. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

