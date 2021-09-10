PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) Price Target Raised to $38.00

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.79% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on PWSC. Raymond James began coverage on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Macquarie began coverage on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.86.

Shares of PowerSchool stock opened at $31.99 on Friday. PowerSchool has a fifty-two week low of $17.57 and a fifty-two week high of $36.56.

PowerSchool Holdings Inc is a provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education principally in North America. PowerSchool Holdings Inc is based in FOLSOM, Calif.

