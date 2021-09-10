Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Research Coverage Started at Raymond James

Investment analysts at Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the transportation company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.
Shares of MRTN stock opened at $15.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.50. Marten Transport has a 52 week low of $14.79 and a 52 week high of $19.08.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRTN. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Marten Transport by 1,704.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Marten Transport by 851.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,491 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marten Transport during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Marten Transport by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Marten Transport during the 2nd quarter worth $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.53% of the company’s stock.
About Marten Transport
Marten Transport Ltd. engages in the provision of temperature-sensitive truckload carrier services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment includes transport of food and consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.
