Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Given New $525.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its target price boosted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $475.00 to $525.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the network technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.54% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on PANW. Loop Capital lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $465.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $465.25.

NYSE PANW opened at $466.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Palo Alto Networks has a 1-year low of $219.34 and a 1-year high of $470.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $405.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $369.69. The company has a market capitalization of $45.44 billion, a PE ratio of -90.06 and a beta of 1.39.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.16. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 15.73% and a negative net margin of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.01, for a total transaction of $4,428,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Key sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.87, for a total transaction of $457,870.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,070,030.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,184 shares of company stock worth $20,813,424. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 84.7% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,772 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 31,877 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $11,828,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 128,716 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $41,454,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 7.5% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 24,135 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $8,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 22,117 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $8,206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. 75.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

