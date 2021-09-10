KeyFi Market Capitalization Tops $1.01 Million (KEYFI)

KeyFi (CURRENCY:KEYFI) traded down 13.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 10th. In the last week, KeyFi has traded 24% lower against the US dollar. One KeyFi coin can now be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00000881 BTC on exchanges. KeyFi has a total market capitalization of $1.01 million and $27,473.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get KeyFi alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002173 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002352 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.87 or 0.00067086 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.53 or 0.00127206 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.36 or 0.00187682 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,384.60 or 0.07355342 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,199.60 or 1.00399951 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003005 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $395.94 or 0.00860446 BTC.

KeyFi Profile

KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 2,503,895 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

Buying and Selling KeyFi

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeyFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KeyFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KeyFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KeyFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KeyFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.