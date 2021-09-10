Akropolis (AKRO) Achieves Market Cap of $88.29 Million

Akropolis (CURRENCY:AKRO) traded down 5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 10th. In the last week, Akropolis has traded 22% lower against the dollar. One Akropolis coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0272 or 0.00000059 BTC on exchanges. Akropolis has a total market capitalization of $88.29 million and approximately $17.32 million worth of Akropolis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.49 or 0.00059740 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002941 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $73.82 or 0.00160416 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00014664 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000384 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.05 or 0.00043580 BTC.

Akropolis Coin Profile

Akropolis (CRYPTO:AKRO) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 6th, 2019. Akropolis’ total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,244,483,103 coins. Akropolis’ official website is akropolis.io . The Reddit community for Akropolis is /r/AkropolisIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Akropolis’ official message board is t.me/AkropolisAnnouncements . Akropolis’ official Twitter account is @akropolisio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Akropolis is a domain-specific financial protocol dedicated to the needs of the informal bank-less economy. It can be implemented on any blockchain with a Turing-complete [4] virtual machine. The proposed initial implementation is on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Akropolis

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akropolis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akropolis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Akropolis using one of the exchanges listed above.

