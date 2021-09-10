Analysts Set CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) PT at $17.83

Shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.83.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CNHI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CNH Industrial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Monday, June 21st.
CNHI stock opened at $15.85 on Tuesday. CNH Industrial has a one year low of $7.34 and a one year high of $18.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.97. The company has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a PE ratio of 68.91 and a beta of 1.72.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in CNH Industrial by 6.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 19,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 0.3% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 481,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 0.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 493,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 0.8% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 238,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.98% of the company’s stock.
About CNH Industrial
CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.
