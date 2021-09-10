Brokerages Set Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) Price Target at $240.01

Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $240.01.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WLTW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $206.07 price objective (down from $265.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $261.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, decreased their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ WLTW opened at $236.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 0.79. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 1-year low of $179.31 and a 1-year high of $271.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $219.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.87.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 15.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is a boost from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.27%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 382.8% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the first quarter worth about $34,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 28.2% during the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 26.0% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

