Ajinomoto (OTCMKTS:AJINY) Hits New 1-Year High at $32.00

Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AJINY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $32.00 and last traded at $31.04, with a volume of 15125 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.10.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AJINY. Mizuho upgraded Ajinomoto from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ajinomoto from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43 and a beta of -0.22.

Ajinomoto Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of food products, amino acids, and pharmaceuticals. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Food Products, Overseas Food Products, Life Support, Healthcare and Others. The Domestic Food Products segment includes seasonings and processed foods, and frozen foods.

