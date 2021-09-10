Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) Shares Acquired by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,117 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 3,867.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 13,690 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 121.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.97% of the company’s stock.

FMX opened at $84.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $52.91 and a 52-week high of $89.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.44. The company has a market cap of $30.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.08.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.51). Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in a report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other.

