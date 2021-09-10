Western Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in RH (NYSE:RH)

Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in RH (NYSE:RH) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RH. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its holdings in shares of RH by 1.4% in the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 1,756,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,897,000 after acquiring an additional 23,900 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RH in the first quarter worth $186,193,000. Third Point LLC grew its holdings in shares of RH by 7.4% in the first quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 277,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,581,000 after acquiring an additional 19,089 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RH by 11.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 261,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,200,000 after acquiring an additional 26,991 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of RH by 178.5% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 170,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,469,000 after acquiring an additional 109,000 shares during the period. 94.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RH stock opened at $725.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $688.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $633.56. RH has a 52 week low of $330.64 and a 52 week high of $744.56. The company has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.35, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

RH (NYSE:RH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $8.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.58 by $1.90. RH had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $989.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that RH will post 22.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on RH shares. Wedbush lifted their price objective on RH from $720.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $660.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on RH from $770.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their target price on RH from $660.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on RH from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, RH currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $712.81.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

