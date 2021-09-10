Western Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in RH (NYSE:RH)

Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in RH (NYSE:RH) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RH. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its holdings in shares of RH by 1.4% in the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 1,756,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,897,000 after acquiring an additional 23,900 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RH in the first quarter worth $186,193,000. Third Point LLC grew its holdings in shares of RH by 7.4% in the first quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 277,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,581,000 after acquiring an additional 19,089 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RH by 11.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 261,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,200,000 after acquiring an additional 26,991 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of RH by 178.5% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 170,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,469,000 after acquiring an additional 109,000 shares during the period. 94.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of RH stock opened at $725.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $688.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $633.56. RH has a 52 week low of $330.64 and a 52 week high of $744.56. The company has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.35, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.
Several analysts recently commented on RH shares. Wedbush lifted their price objective on RH from $720.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $660.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on RH from $770.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their target price on RH from $660.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on RH from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, RH currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $712.81.
RH Profile
RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.
