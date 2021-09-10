Western Wealth Management LLC Invests $208,000 in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:VLU)

Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:VLU) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000. Western Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $1,048,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its position in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 15.4% during the second quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 9,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,919,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 6,968.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,130,000 after purchasing an additional 29,339 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VLU opened at $148.33 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $147.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.73. SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF has a 52 week low of $97.39 and a 52 week high of $150.90.

