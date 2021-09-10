Parallel Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in International Paper by 4.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 391,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,096,000 after buying an additional 16,114 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in International Paper by 2.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in International Paper by 0.4% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 150,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,124,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. 81.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Paper alerts:

NYSE IP opened at $58.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.52. International Paper has a 12 month low of $37.91 and a 12 month high of $65.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. International Paper had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that International Paper will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.21%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on International Paper from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Stephens upgraded shares of International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on International Paper from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Argus raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.17.

About International Paper

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.