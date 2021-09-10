Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.89 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) – Equities researchers at Raymond James issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Keyera in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 8th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.89 per share for the year. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $33.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Keyera’s FY2022 earnings at $2.16 EPS.

KEY has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Keyera to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Keyera from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Keyera from C$32.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. ATB Capital upped their target price on Keyera from C$29.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Keyera from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$33.72.

Shares of TSE KEY opened at C$30.64 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$31.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$29.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.51. Keyera has a one year low of C$18.04 and a one year high of C$35.75.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio is 347.83%.

In other Keyera news, Director James Vance Bertram sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total transaction of C$1,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 669,400 shares in the company, valued at C$20,082,000.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

