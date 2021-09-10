Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Callaway Golf’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ELY)

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Callaway Golf in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.10). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Callaway Golf’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Callaway Golf from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet lowered Callaway Golf from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Truist lifted their price objective on Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on Callaway Golf from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Callaway Golf currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.30.

Shares of NYSE:ELY opened at $28.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 2.10. Callaway Golf has a 12-month low of $14.62 and a 12-month high of $37.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.21 million. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 15.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 207.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Callaway Golf by 0.9% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 865,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,180,000 after acquiring an additional 7,773 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in Callaway Golf during the second quarter worth approximately $614,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Callaway Golf by 6.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,797,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,631,000 after acquiring an additional 113,232 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 24.9% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 15,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 3,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Callaway Golf during the second quarter valued at approximately $849,000. 61.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

