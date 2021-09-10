Duality Advisers LP Sells 30,578 Shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC)

Duality Advisers LP cut its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) by 37.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,054 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 30,578 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP owned about 0.06% of Macquarie Infrastructure worth $1,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the second quarter worth about $222,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,820 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Macquarie Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth about $21,518,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 115,938 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,437,000 after acquiring an additional 5,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,717,000 after acquiring an additional 21,040 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

MIC stock opened at $39.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.88. Macquarie Infrastructure Co. has a one year low of $24.47 and a one year high of $41.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.08.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The conglomerate reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). Macquarie Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 93.38% and a positive return on equity of 18.89%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Macquarie Infrastructure Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Macquarie Infrastructure Company Profile

Macquarie Infrastructure Corp. owns and operates a diversified group of businesses providing basic services to customers in the U. S. It operates through the following business segments: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, MIC Hawaii, and Corporate and Other. The IMTT segment provides bulk liquid storage and handling services to third parties in the U.S.

