Duality Advisers LP Cuts Position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Duality Advisers LP lessened its stake in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 21.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 816 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Equinix were worth $2,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Equinix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Equinix during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Equinix during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.36, for a total transaction of $1,061,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,649,502.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 1,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $872.80, for a total transaction of $1,264,687.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,355 shares of company stock valued at $18,116,589. 13.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EQIX stock opened at $854.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $586.73 and a 1-year high of $885.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $830.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $755.35. The firm has a market cap of $76.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 224.29, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.30.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 5.21%. As a group, analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $2.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 46.37%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EQIX shares. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $790.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $861.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $850.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $850.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Equinix from $880.00 to $879.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $880.94.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

