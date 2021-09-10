NCC Group (OTCMKTS:NCCGF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $4.50

Shares of NCC Group plc (OTCMKTS:NCCGF) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.50 and last traded at $4.50, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.50.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NCCGF. Zacks Investment Research cut NCC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Investec downgraded shares of NCC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of NCC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of NCC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.98.

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company provides cyber security services, such as penetration testing and security assessments, managed detection and response, vulnerability scanning, compliance and accreditations, risk management, products and cloud services, technology solutions, threat intelligence, specialist practices, and training.

