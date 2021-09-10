Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Phunware, Inc. Issued By Taglich Brothers (NASDAQ:PHUN)

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) – Equities research analysts at Taglich Brothers boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Phunware in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 7th. Taglich Brothers analyst H. Halpern now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.03). Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for Phunware’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

PHUN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Phunware from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Phunware in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.75 price objective on shares of Phunware in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ PHUN opened at $1.08 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.08 and a 200-day moving average of $1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. Phunware has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $3.34. The stock has a market cap of $80.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 12.05.

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). Phunware had a negative net margin of 429.56% and a negative return on equity of 560.65%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHUN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Phunware by 100.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Phunware during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Phunware in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Phunware by 81.9% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 20,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Phunware by 118.0% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 43,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 23,303 shares during the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phunware Company Profile

Phunware, Inc engages in the development of a Multiscreen-as-a-Service platform, an enterprise cloud platform for mobile. It provides companies the products, solutions, data, and services necessary to engage, manage, and monetize mobile application portfolios and audiences at scale. Its platform also allows for the licensing and creation of category-defining mobile experiences for brands and their application users worldwide.

