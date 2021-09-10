Duality Advisers LP Takes Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 7,767 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in VeriSign by 2.1% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 154,359 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,680,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P grew its position in VeriSign by 30.1% during the first quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P now owns 25,180 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,005,000 after buying an additional 5,827 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in VeriSign by 14.3% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,304 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Burney Co. grew its position in VeriSign by 2.1% during the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 54,673 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,448,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in VeriSign by 6.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 158,376 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,478,000 after buying an additional 8,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

VRSN opened at $221.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.27 and a beta of 0.82. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.60 and a 1-year high of $234.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.76.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $329.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.16 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 48.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.42, for a total transaction of $1,358,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 812,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,040,062.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total transaction of $129,165.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,052 shares of company stock valued at $4,022,035. 1.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

