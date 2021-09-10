Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Acquires 200 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,380 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. AGF Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 369.1% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. 55.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IBM. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Societe Generale raised shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.86.

Shares of IBM stock opened at $137.74 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $105.92 and a 12 month high of $152.84. The stock has a market cap of $123.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.03.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The business had revenue of $18.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.66%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

