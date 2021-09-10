Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.21), Briefing.com reports. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 53.97% and a negative net margin of 34.01%. The business had revenue of $261.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.39 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. Affirm updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ AFRM opened at $92.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Affirm has a 12-month low of $46.50 and a 12-month high of $146.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.36 and its 200-day moving average is $69.37.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Affirm from $82.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Affirm from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Affirm from $82.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Affirm in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Affirm in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.57.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

