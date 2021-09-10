Duality Advisers LP Makes New Investment in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,333,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Crown by 2,292.0% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Crown in the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Crown news, Director John W. Conway sold 370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total transaction of $37,011.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,031,407 shares in the company, valued at $103,171,642.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 3,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $411,634.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

CCK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Crown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Longbow Research initiated coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.40.

CCK opened at $106.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.13 and its 200-day moving average is $103.69. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.92 and a 52-week high of $114.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Crown had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 38.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.51%.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

