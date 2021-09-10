Duality Advisers LP Invests $2.39 Million in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 9,305 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,385,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in WD-40 by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in WD-40 in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in WD-40 by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,398 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,327,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in WD-40 by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,756 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in WD-40 by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,285 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WDFC. Zacks Investment Research cut WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson lowered their target price on WD-40 from $295.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

In related news, CEO Garry O. Ridge sold 8,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.46, for a total transaction of $2,038,614.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,613,341.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Geoffrey Holdsworth sold 1,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.93, for a total value of $324,050.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,819 shares of company stock worth $8,295,770. 1.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ WDFC opened at $233.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $243.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $261.45. WD-40 has a 12 month low of $183.55 and a 12 month high of $333.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 39.53 and a beta of -0.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.37. WD-40 had a return on equity of 44.96% and a net margin of 16.82%. The firm had revenue of $136.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that WD-40 will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. WD-40’s payout ratio is 65.45%.

WD-40 Profile

WD-40 Co engages in the development and sale of products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment consists of the Unites States, Canada and Latin America.

