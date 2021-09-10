Duality Advisers LP Cuts Position in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Duality Advisers LP decreased its holdings in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,164 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $2,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Pinduoduo by 86.0% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,263,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,825,000 after buying an additional 1,046,612 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 51.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. BP PLC raised its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 1.4% during the second quarter. BP PLC now owns 28,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,581,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Proem Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 140.0% during the second quarter. Proem Advisors LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,621,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PDD shares. China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. dropped their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $168.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $176.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pinduoduo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.27.

Pinduoduo stock opened at $104.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $129.17 billion, a PE ratio of -289.67 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.89 and a 12 month high of $212.60.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $3.07. Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a negative return on equity of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $23.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.53 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinduoduo Profile

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

