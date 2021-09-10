Duality Advisers LP Invests $2.50 Million in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 42,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,496,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RBA. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,160,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $711,986,000 after buying an additional 1,413,936 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,290,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $368,288,000 after buying an additional 32,205 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,004,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $234,446,000 after buying an additional 24,400 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 218.9% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,388,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,874,000 after buying an additional 1,639,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,321,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $135,876,000 after buying an additional 290,143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RBA shares. Raymond James cut their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.33.

Shares of NYSE RBA opened at $64.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.04. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $50.61 and a fifty-two week high of $78.64.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $396.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.80 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 12.70%. On average, analysts forecast that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is 59.52%.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, CFO Sharon Ruth Driscoll sold 14,795 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total value of $913,591.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,135,891.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James J. Jeter sold 7,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total transaction of $456,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,445 shares of company stock worth $1,701,154. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

