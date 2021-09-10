Regal Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 8,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PUK. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prudential during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prudential by 81.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prudential by 394.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PUK opened at $41.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $54.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.63. Prudential plc has a 52 week low of $23.99 and a 52 week high of $44.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.32.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.1074 per share. This is a boost from Prudential’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. Prudential’s payout ratio is presently 5.98%.

PUK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Prudential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

About Prudential

Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the Asia and U.S. geographical segments. The Asia segment consists of health and protection, other life insurance, mutual funds, selected personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management.

