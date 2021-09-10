Bp Plc Cuts Stock Holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Bp Plc decreased its holdings in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,249 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 44.2% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 0.8% during the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Qorvo by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Qorvo by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Qorvo by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 77.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.16, for a total value of $219,784.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roderick Nelson sold 1,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.72, for a total value of $296,324.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,369 shares of company stock worth $2,460,072 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on QRVO. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Qorvo from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Qorvo from $223.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Qorvo from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on Qorvo from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.05.

QRVO opened at $178.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.37. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.50 and a 52-week high of $201.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $189.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.37.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.38. Qorvo had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 21.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

