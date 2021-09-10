Regal Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VV. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 66.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VV opened at $210.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $206.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.80. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $149.63 and a 1 year high of $212.56.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.