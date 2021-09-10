Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Takes $205,000 Position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NIO. FMR LLC bought a new position in NIO in the first quarter worth about $240,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of NIO by 89.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 293,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 138,827 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of NIO by 6.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 89,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,680,000 after purchasing an additional 5,266 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of NIO by 3.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NIO during the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. 28.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NIO stock opened at $38.45 on Friday. Nio Inc – has a 1 year low of $16.75 and a 1 year high of $66.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of $60.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.23 and a beta of 2.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.43.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.12. NIO had a negative net margin of 29.68% and a negative return on equity of 36.97%. Research analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

NIO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of NIO in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. HSBC upgraded shares of NIO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. BOCOM International assumed coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, upgraded shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $57.60 to $58.30 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIO presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.49.

NIO Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

