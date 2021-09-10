Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Lowers Stock Position in Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC cut its holdings in shares of Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Signify Health were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Signify Health during the first quarter worth $59,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Signify Health by 183.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Signify Health by 24.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Signify Health by 21.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,678 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Signify Health during the first quarter worth $148,000.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Signify Health in a report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Signify Health in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised Signify Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Signify Health in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Signify Health stock opened at $24.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.77. Signify Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.13 and a 52 week high of $40.79. The company has a current ratio of 5.90, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Signify Health, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

