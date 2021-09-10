Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $926,000 Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 102.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,724 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,919 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PINS. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 412.9% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the first quarter worth about $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 350.6% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 159.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. 55.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PINS has been the subject of several analyst reports. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Pinterest from $90.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Pinterest from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.02.

In related news, insider Evan Sharp sold 103,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $5,888,171.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.93, for a total value of $1,748,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,748,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 954,728 shares of company stock valued at $67,721,381 in the last three months. 8.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PINS stock opened at $55.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.54. Pinterest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.17 and a twelve month high of $89.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.53 billion, a PE ratio of 262.48 and a beta of 1.23.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $613.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.93 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 12.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

