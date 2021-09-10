ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Shares Sold by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC cut its holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 78.5% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 35.3% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 0.7% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 49,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 63.3% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 5.6% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 6,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. reduced their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of ViacomCBS in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.96.

Shares of VIAC stock opened at $40.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.78. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.99 and a 52 week high of $101.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $26.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.66.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 15.64%. Equities research analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.86%.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

