Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp cut its holdings in shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Kadant were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KAI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kadant by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Kadant by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its holdings in Kadant by 187.6% in the 2nd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 4,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kadant by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kadant by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KAI opened at $217.11 on Friday. Kadant Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.15 and a 52 week high of $218.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $192.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 35.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.34.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.50. Kadant had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The business had revenue of $195.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.07 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kadant Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

KAI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective (up from $230.00) on shares of Kadant in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

In other news, VP Dara F. Mitchell sold 1,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $339,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Stacy D. Krause sold 1,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $308,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,917 shares of company stock valued at $730,125. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kadant, Inc engages in designing and manufacturing products used in industries ranging from paper to plastics and textiles to tires. It operates through the following segments: Papermaking Systems, Wood Processing Systems, and Fiber-based Products Business segments. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets equipments and products for the global papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries.

