Meeder Asset Management Inc. Invests $475,000 in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of Concentrix in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Concentrix in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Concentrix in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Concentrix in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Concentrix in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Concentrix news, EVP Richard Rosso sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total value of $484,140.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,130 shares in the company, valued at $4,539,619.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total value of $801,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $3,234,960 in the last quarter. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CNXC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Concentrix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barrington Research started coverage on Concentrix in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $182.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.75.

Shares of CNXC stock opened at $174.08 on Friday. Concentrix Co. has a 1-year low of $80.00 and a 1-year high of $177.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.31.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Concentrix Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

