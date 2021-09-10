Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 79,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,154,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Liberty Global by 191.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Liberty Global by 10,507.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Liberty Global by 3,013.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Global by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Liberty Global by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. 26.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 43,330 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total transaction of $1,244,870.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,550,793.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard R. Green sold 4,252 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.99, for a total value of $119,013.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,576.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,834 shares of company stock valued at $1,481,580. 9.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LBTYA opened at $29.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.81. Liberty Global plc has a 52-week low of $18.73 and a 52-week high of $29.70.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LBTYA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Liberty Global in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. TheStreet raised Liberty Global from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Liberty Global in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.40 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.43.

Liberty Global Profile

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

