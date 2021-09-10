Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) by 21.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,146 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Upwork were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UPWK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Upwork in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Upwork in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,712,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Upwork in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,493,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Upwork during the 1st quarter valued at $1,333,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upwork during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UPWK. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Upwork from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Upwork in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Upwork from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

NASDAQ UPWK opened at $46.20 on Friday. Upwork Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.73 and a 52-week high of $64.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -231.00 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.97 and a 200-day moving average of $47.78.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $124.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.82 million. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Upwork Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 30,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.90, for a total transaction of $1,462,099.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 673,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,277,654.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leela Srinivasan sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total transaction of $326,016.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,490,345.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,251 shares of company stock valued at $3,190,771 over the last three months. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

