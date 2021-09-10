964 Shares in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Purchased by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 964 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,033,573 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $161,423,000 after purchasing an additional 11,071 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 714.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $362,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,749 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,056,054 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $173,806,000 after purchasing an additional 7,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

CSL opened at $201.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $202.10 and a 200 day moving average of $185.58. The company has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of 32.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $115.54 and a 12 month high of $215.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.07. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This is a boost from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.18%.

In other news, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 10,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.95, for a total transaction of $2,210,756.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,126,523.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kevin P. Zdimal sold 15,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.37, for a total transaction of $3,099,007.28. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 40,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,995,933.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 161,815 shares of company stock worth $33,098,099 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CSL. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Northcoast Research raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $209.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.00.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.