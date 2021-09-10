Western Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,682 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 16.4% during the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 136,045 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,899,000 after buying an additional 19,187 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $272,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 5.5% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 15,628 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth about $1,775,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 36.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,573 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,141,000 after purchasing an additional 31,889 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Magellan Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.57.

NYSE MMP opened at $48.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.34. The company has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.13. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $32.61 and a 1 year high of $53.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $653.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.73 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 42.25% and a net margin of 35.90%. On average, research analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $1.0275 dividend. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 107.03%.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

