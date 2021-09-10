Healius Limited (HLS) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.07 on October 7th

Healius Limited (ASX:HLS) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, August 31st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of 0.0675 per share on Thursday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, September 12th. This is a positive change from Healius’s previous final dividend of $0.03.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.65, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

In other news, insider Jennifer (Jenny) Macdonald acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$4.98 ($3.56) per share, for a total transaction of A$49,800.00 ($35,571.43). Also, insider Malcolm Parmenter 724,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 6th.

Healius Limited provides facilities and support services to independent general practitioners, radiologists, and other healthcare professionals in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Pathology, Imaging, and Day Hospitals. It offers diagnostic imaging services, including X-ray, ultrasound, computerized tomography, mammography, magnetic resonance imaging, nuclear medicine, positron emission tomography, and interventional radiology; and private medical laboratory and pathology services.

