Bakkavor Group plc (LON:BAKK) Plans Dividend of GBX 2.64

Bakkavor Group plc (LON:BAKK) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.64 ($0.03) per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of Bakkavor Group stock opened at GBX 130.60 ($1.71) on Friday. Bakkavor Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 57.80 ($0.76) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 143.80 ($1.88). The firm has a market cap of £756.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 124.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 122.95.

Bakkavor Group Company Profile

Bakkavor Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, prepares and markets fresh prepared foods in the United Kingdom, the United States, and China. It offers meals, pizzas and breads, desserts, salads, soups and sauces, dips, food-to-go products, fresh cut salads, sandwiches and wraps, and bakery products.

