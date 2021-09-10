Bakkavor Group plc (LON:BAKK) Plans Dividend of GBX 2.64

Bakkavor Group plc (LON:BAKK) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.64 ($0.03) per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of Bakkavor Group stock opened at GBX 130.60 ($1.71) on Friday. Bakkavor Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 57.80 ($0.76) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 143.80 ($1.88). The firm has a market cap of £756.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 124.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 122.95.
Bakkavor Group Company Profile
