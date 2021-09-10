FFI Holdings Limited (FFI) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 12th

FFI Holdings Limited (ASX:FFI) declared a final dividend on Friday, August 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, September 12th. This is an increase from FFI’s previous final dividend of $0.13.

FFI Company Profile

FFI Holdings Limited, a food processing company, engages in the processing, manufacture, packaging, and distribution of food products in Australia. The company operates through Bakery and Investment Property segments. It offers bakers' jams and fruit fillings for use in bakery products, including donuts, tarts, swiss rolls, pastries, sponge cakes, and various post bake applications; fruit mince for use in tarts and slices; patisserie fillings, spreads, and glazes; fresh diced Apple; chocolate and confectionery products; cake icings, toppings, and decoration items; ice creams and desserts; and bacon and other processed meat products.

