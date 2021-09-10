Bitcloud (BTDX) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $21.00

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 10th. Bitcloud has a total market capitalization of $207,026.36 and $21.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcloud has traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcloud coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,099.52 or 0.99831632 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.41 or 0.00059359 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $404.90 or 0.00876829 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00008437 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $203.41 or 0.00440493 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $151.31 or 0.00327672 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004871 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.24 or 0.00076325 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00005423 BTC.

Bitcloud Coin Profile

BTDX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 37,412,901 coins. The official website for Bitcloud is bit-cloud.cc . Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcloud 2.0 is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. BTDX features a second layer network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitcloud

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcloud should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

